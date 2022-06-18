How do companies and scammers get your phone number?

The dissemination of sensitive information makes it easier for criminals to act (Getty Image)

How do companies and scammers get people’s phone numbers?

What types of scams are there?

How much does leaked data cost?

How can I protect myself from scams?

The cell phone rings and vibrates all day. One moment it’s a telemarketing call, the next it’s a suspicious SMS that could result in a scam. Brazilians are faced with strange calls and messages every day and they no longer know what to do.

But, after all, how do companies and criminals get the number of so many people? Lawyer specialized in technology Rafael Silva, a partner at Daniel Advogados, explains that data can be obtained illegally over the internet.

“Brazil has a long history of being unconcerned with personal data, characterized in several ways, such as the illicit sharing of data (such as e-mail, CPF, cell phone number) or the lack of security measures in its storage (such as passwords). Some of this data may be criminally traded, others may be improperly available online”, points out Silva.

Fernando Guariento, head of Professional Services at AllowMe highlights that Brazil is one of the countries most affected by data leakage. “An international report published earlier this year pointed out that more than 24 million Brazilians had their data leaked, either by cyberattacks or by the vulnerability of certain systems. This data ends up falling on the deep web and is widely used by fraudsters”.

The different types of blows

The dissemination of sensitive information facilitates the action of malicious people. A recent Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey indicates that three out of four people have experienced a phone scam attempt. Of those interviewed, 68% said that these contacts took place more than once a year.

Among the most common illicit practices are the Pix scam (applied by WhatsApp), fake emails from banks or SMS with fake offers. The technology expert points out that these are criminal techniques called “social engineering”, which trick people into performing certain actions (such as sharing more data, approving financial transactions or resetting access credentials) so that criminals have access to values ​​or to their own victim’s virtual identity.

Keep reading

The Device Fraud Scan survey, which pointed out that account theft was the most applied scam by Brazilian fraudsters last year, totaling 63% of incidents.

Another way scammers find to steal money is chip cloning. “This practice of “cloning” the chip is known as SIM Swap and allows the fraudster easy access to all the victim’s contacts and their WhatsApp. If the fraudster has login data and password, he can still access emails , shopping apps or even banks”, warns Guariento.

It’s not that hard to use someone’s phone number. With the phone number, name, CPF, affiliation, passwords and countless other data in hand, the fraudster can buy a new chip and request the link with the victim’s name and phone. The operation can even be carried out through the telephone service channels.

A survey by the cybersecurity company NordVPN points out that Brazilian data is sold for values ​​ranging between R$33.56 and R$51.27 in the illegal virtual market. The trade already moves R$ 88 million.

In parallel trade quotation, email is the most expensive information. ID number, driver’s license, phone numbers, online accounts, bank account logins and cryptocurrency accounts are other leaked information.

Another scam that has grown is phishing, a method in which the fraudster attracts the victim’s attention by offering a promotion through social networks or Whatsapp. The ad looks legitimate but directs the victim to a fake e-commerce page.

Protection of sensitive data is essential

Although Brazilian legislation is still ineffective in preventing data disclosure and information leakage, there are some ways to try to protect personal data.

“The mass disclosure of the occurrence of scams in vogue is extremely important, mainly to alert the typically more vulnerable people, who have little or no intimacy with the digital universe. In general, the user should always be suspicious of transactions initiated by third parties involving your personal data and money”, says Fernando Guariento.

Rafael Silva explains that to avoid falling into social engineering scams, you need to be careful before clicking on suspicious links, in addition to maintaining strong passwords and two-factor authentication on your cell phone.

“As for social networks, a good practice to protect yourself from these crimes is to manage the amount of information shared, including restricting and depriving access to your personal and private information. Social engineering cyber criminals can obtain your personal information with just some data points, so the less you share with the rest of the world, the better”, defends Silva.

Companies also need to be attentive to take care of their customer database. Companies need to invest in digital security, adopting robust technologies that guarantee user safety and information confidentiality.

As long as phone numbers continue to be sold at shirt price in the promotion, the safety of Brazilians will always be on sale.