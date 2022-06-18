Know how to enable disabled apps on android it may be a way to fix compatibility issues on the system. That’s because the Android system allows you to manage all the factory-installed apps and features. However, sometimes the absence of these apps can limit some actions on the phone.

With that in mind, if any application has disappeared or is not working as expected, one of the possible solutions is to disable and re-enable it through your settings panel. In this article, see how to activate disabled apps on Android!

Go to “Settings”; Tap on the “Applications” category; Then select a disabled application; Once that’s done, tap “Activate” to install that app again. Access the “Applications” tab to solve compatibility problems (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

In the “Apps” category, you can also customize what your default apps will be for everyday tasks like calling, messaging, music, and even searching the web.

Also, if you are looking for a specific app, you can also view all apps already installed on Android, as well as the most recently used apps on your smartphone.