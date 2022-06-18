How to see all your YouTube comments | Historic

If you use Google’s video platform often, you probably already wanted to know how to see all your comments on youtube. Luckily for those who like to follow the activities on the site, the accounts have a history of comments.

The page displays all the videos you commented on, what was written and, of course, the date the action was taken. Unfortunately, any likes and replies do not appear. To access them, the user must enter the video and look for your comment among many others to check the interactions.

Despite this, the history is a facilitator for those who want to delete comments in a practical way. In fact, the tool gathers not only this information, but other activities carried out in the Google account.

1. To see all your comments on Youtube, access your account history through your browser. Remove activity from history via “X” button and confirm. If you want to get more information about the action or delete the video comment, tap on the “Details” option, located below the title;

2. In the tab that will be displayed next, there will be some additional data about the comment. Click on the three-dot button and, if you want to remove it, select the “Delete” command.

To see all your comments on Youtube, access your Google account history (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

Incidentally, the interface does not change in the mobile and PC versions. It is possible to perform the process on both devices. Unfortunately, the user cannot perform bulk actions this way, such as deleting multiple comments at once. For this, he will have to access the “general” history of Youtube.