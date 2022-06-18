HP Dev One is a notebook for developers that brings Linux and Ryzen 7 Pro – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Normally, notebooks with Intel or AMD processors have Windows as their operating system. Linux distributions also appear, but as alternatives. it is not the case of HP Dev One. The laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro chip and comes with the Pop!_OS Linux as the default operating system. Reason: The novelty is focused on developers.

At first glance, the idea makes no sense. Linux distributions can be installed on virtually any computer. Development tools are available for multiple platforms. Except in specific cases, programming does not require special hardware.

But the HP Dev One has its merits. The notebook comes with a set of small differentials that can make it a promising product. Indispensable? I would say no. But interesting? For many people, yes.

HP Dev One is the result of a partnership

Not that Linux is new to HP notebooks. Some models of the company have offered Ubuntu as an option for some time, such as the HP ZBook Studio workstations.

However, the HP Dev One manages to go further with this proposal. That’s because the notebook is the result of a partnership between HP and System76. The latter is an American company that specializes precisely in computers running Linux, be they laptops, desktops or servers.

Sounds weird, doesn’t it? Two computer companies joining forces?! But the logic lies in combining the best of each. HP, its production and distribution capabilities. System76, its extensive experience with Linux and open source software in general.

Pop!_OS Linux by default

The first effect of this partnership is in the definition of the default operating system: Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. This is a Linux distribution developed by System76 itself, based on Ubuntu.

Pompous as it is, the name might give the impression that the operating system prioritizes media resources. In fact, Pop!_OS brings or lets you quickly install a broad set of tools for machine learning, media content production, and of course software development.

In this last aspect, System76 highlights the availability of software such as Visual Studio Code (VS Code), Android Studio and Arduino IDE, among many others.

There are also functional features. For example: system encryption by default, comprehensive privacy settings, full support for Nvidia and AMD GPUs, focus tools and frequent updates, including kernel updates.

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro in charge

The HP Dev One is not a project made from scratch. The notebook is based on a model that already exists: the HP EliteBook 845 G8. But this does not mean that the two machines are the same. The model with Linux has some standard items as differentials.

For starters, there is no Windows key here, but a button that says “super”. In addition, the notebook has a trackpoint, an interesting component for those who enjoy the idea of ​​moving the mouse cursor without taking their hands off the keyboard.

With 14 inches and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the screen would go unnoticed if it were for one detail: it reaches 1,000 nits of brightness.

Inside, the laptop features the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U, a powerful octa-core chip (could be the latest 6850U, but ok) and with an Integrated Radeon GPU. 16GB of DDR4 memory, 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and 53Wh battery with fast charge complete the package.

HP does not allow this setting to be customized. At least the user can increase the RAM up to 64GB — the HP Dev One has no memory soldered to the motherboard.

In terms of connectivity, we find two (conventional) USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, for example.

Spill-resistant backlit keyboard, glass touchpad, ambient light sensor, 720p webcam and aluminum body are among the other features.

HP Dev One: When, How Much and Where?

There’s a product that caught my attention. There’s nothing revolutionary here, let’s be clear. And it would be a mistake to say that this machine is perfect for every kind of developer. But the project is interesting because it sheds light on an audience that would probably like to have more options focused on their interests.

Who knows if machines with this proposal will not start to gain more space in the market? I’m not saying that the HP Dev One is a start, but a good step in that direction (after all, the idea is not new).

Too bad, at least for now, the laptop is not sold outside the United States. There, the novelty has a suggested price of US$ 1,099.

The good news is that the operating system is open, free, and available to anyone interested. Pop!_OS can be downloaded from the official website.

