Instagram is testing TikTok-like main feed

O Instagram is testing a new fullscreen mode for its feed and yet another update to its navigation bar. The change was made available to “a limited number of people” and resembles the style of timeline of TikTok.

With this update, users will be able to watch videos practically in full screen while scrolling through the social network feed. The commenting and sharing options will be over the content, the navigation bar will continue to appear at the bottom of the screen and the Instagram logo will be floating in the upper area with other tools.

With the update made available to some users, the videos in the feed are even more vertical, taking up almost the entire screen, just like on TikTok. (Instagram / The Verge)Source: Instagram / The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg commented on testing the full screen mode, saying that the Goalwho owns Instagram, “wants to make it easier [para os usuários] discover content and connect with friends”. Photo viewing should also be adapted to this feed “full-screen“, as, according to the organization’s CEO, the static format is still an important part of the platform.

At the beginning of May, changes were already reaching some users regarding this even more verticalized and immersive feed. Adam Mosseri, head of the Instagram division, commented on the test in a video he posted on his personal Twitter account and encourages people to leave their feedback.

?? Testing Feed Changes ?? We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed. If you’re in the test, check it out and let me know what you think. ???? pic.twitter.com/dmM5RzpicQ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 3, 2022

Multiple TikToks on different platforms

Meta is striving to compete with TikTok and its ancestry among social media users. The focus on the platform reels has been intensified on Instagram, and a version of the same functionality has been implemented on Facebook, which even allows you to publish short videos from your computer.

Facebook also has plans to change its algorithm with the aim of recommending more content even if it is not shared by friends – something similar to “for you” from TikTok.