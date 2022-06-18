Is your cell phone full? Find out how to free up space quickly

There’s nothing more annoying: “suddenly” your cell phone says that the memory is full. The reasons can be different.

So, to avoid the inconvenience of missing a special moment because you don’t have space for a single photo, we’ve selected ways to get rid of unwanted files. Follow:

1- Delete apps

Many times we download an app for a specific need and it just sits there, forgotten, without being deleted. Then, analyze the apps you don’t use and delete them.

2- WhatsApp files

Normally, we accumulate a series of media – photos, videos, audios – in our conversations in the app. Trust me, they take up a lot of space. Take some time and get rid of them. Your phone’s memory will thank you.

3- Website history

It seems like a harmless thing, but it takes up a good amount of space in your smartphone’s memory: the history of the websites you browse. Even with navigation advantages, if your intention is to have more space, you should delete them.

4- The cloud

Now, a golden tip. If possible, try to keep as many files as you can that are interesting to you in a good, secure cloud.