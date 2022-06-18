Johnny Depp wants to get back together with Kate Moss after she goes to his concert, says website – Monet

+



Kate Moss and Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty Images ; Reproduction)

Johnny Depp would be hopeful about getting back together with Kate Moss, his ex-girlfriend, after she went to his concert last week.

The information, which was shared by a site source Hollywood Lifealso after the British top model testified in favor of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star in the defamation lawsuit against actress Amber Heard, with whom he was married between 2015 and 2017.

Depp, 58, would have been surprised by the presence of Moss, 48, at the performance he gave with musician Jeff Beck in London on May 28. Upon discovering that the ex was in the audience, the actor would have made a point of personally thanking her for her support in the legal battle with Heard.

Kate Moss testifies for Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard (Photo: reproduction)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

“Johnny met Kate backstage at the show; and he didn’t know she was coming, so he was very surprised to see her there. They hugged and he thanked him for being part of the trial,” said the Hollywood Life insider.

The American outlet’s contact also claimed that Moss and Depp – who dated between 1994 and 1997 – had an instant connection during that conversation. “It’s been a long time since the two were last able to catch up, but they’ve spent a good hour or so just catching up,” the source said. “They always laugh together and Kate thinks Johnny’s intellect is beyond his years.”

“Johnny is super happy that [o processo] brought her back into his life, and he would love to continue to be friends with her and keep in touch, because she’s a good person and obviously has the best intentions at heart,” the insider added.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss (Photo: Disclosure)

Kate Moss was summoned to testify in Johnny Depp’s libel suit against Amber Heard after the ‘Aquaman’ actress referenced an old rumor that the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor had pushed the British model down a flight of stairs during their courtship in the 1990s. In a video deposition, Moss denied having been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

“There was a storm. As I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” she said of the incident, which occurred when she was staying with Depp at a resort in Jamaica. The model also claimed that her ex-boyfriend helped her get medical attention at the time.

On June 1, the jury that evaluated the case determined that both Depp and Heard are guilty of defaming each other. However, while the actor won on three of his charges, the actress only won on one of the allegations she had made. With that, Depp must pay $ 2 million in damages to the ex, while Heard owes him $ 10.35 million.