Jonas Brothers, Paul Walker and more to be honored on the Walk of Fame

The Walk of Fame is one of the main tourist attractions in Hollywood and, in addition, it is also a great tribute to the artists and personalities since 1958. Eternalizing great names in society, the stars decorate some of the main streets of Los Angeles and it seems that there are a few more on the way, see?

THE Variety revealed this Friday (17/6) that the Walk of Fame will receive new honors in 2023. Among the stars that will arrive, we will have a press conference for the Jonas Brothersin addition to one for Ellen Pompeo – protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy, Blake Sheltongroup pentatoix, ludacris and others.

Paul Walker is also on the list of chosen from hundreds of people nominated for a star. The actor who died in 2013 as a result of a car accident consecrated his name in the film industry with his work, especially in the franchise Fast and furious.

Meadow Walker, the actor’s daughter, celebrated the achievement on her Instagram: “Walk of Fame, Class of 2023! Congratulations daddy! I know your young self would never believe it! I also know you’re looking at us with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You have achieved this and deserve so much more. I love you!”.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk.” said Ellen K – Chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel – during the press conference announcing the selections.