Kid Cudi’s “Entergalactic” Netflix Series Gets Release Date

Kid Cudi’s new series will premiere in a few months

Kid Cudi mesmerized listeners with his graceful verses for years. Tracks like “Dayn Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” are fan favorites, and through his music, Cudi has let his listeners take a peek into his mind. After six studio albums, the rapper is looking for another medium to tell his stories. He initially teased the Netflix series and album “Entergalactic” in 2019, but in early 2021, the project was pushed back to 2022.

Last week, Cudi released the track “Do What I Want” from the album “Entergactic” along with a preview of the record, signaling that the project’s release was imminent. Following up on the lead single, Netflix revealed that the series will premiere on September 30. The animated program is a joint effort between Kid Cudi and the executive producer Kenya Barrels.

The series takes place in New York City and follows a young artist named jabari in their attempts to balance love and success. He is described as “a charming and creative visionary with a touch of the silly, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed head to toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, the character is just one of those kids you can’t help but love.”

The series boasts a star-studded cast list that includes Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor and much more. “Entergalactic” is written by Ian Edelman & Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules. Kid Cudi is also listed as an executive producer among Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings from Mad Solar Productions, Ian Edelman from Edelgang and Maurice Williams. The show is animated by the DNEG studio.

