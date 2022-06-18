Kiss vocalist guarantees that he will not sell cryptocurrencies during the downturn: “I’m a HODLER”

It is not news that the lead singer of the band Kiss, Gene Simmons, is an enthusiast of cryptocurrencies, but the artist took advantage of the downturn in the market in which fear dominates investors to reaffirm that his “diamond hands” remain firm.

“Write it down: I’m a HODLER. I haven’t sold a single position since the recession. I believe in the future and the future is near.” said Simmons to his more than one million Twitter followers on Wednesday (15).

Re Crypto currencies: (Write it down.) I Am A HODLER. I have not sold a single position since the downturn. I believe in the future. The Near Future. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) June 15, 2022

In a following message, the cartoonish vocalist stated which will continue to hold the 14 different cryptocurrencies it invests in, making special mention of Litecoin (LTC).

Gene Simmons is estimated to have been investing in the industry since at least September 2020. That month, he agreed to a tweet from Cameron Winklevoss — one of the founding twins of brokerage Gemini — that said need to facilitate the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the unbanked population.

Gene Simmons wallet

The artist didn’t go into detail this week about all the assets that make up his portfolio, but his past tweets give a hint of what might be in his portfolio.

In early 2021, the vocalist announced on Twitter that he would buy — and would continue to buy — Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies, noting that this was not an investment recommendation.

A short time later, he returned to the social network to say that he had invested in XRP, Ripple’s cryptocurrency, and Dogecoin (DOGE), the most famous memecoin on the market.

At that same time, Simmons also revealed that he had purchased $300,000 in Cardano (ADA) and justified the act by saying that this was a cryptocurrency he believed in.

With the appreciation of the ADA, the singer managed to more than double the (unrealized) profit on the investment, with the sum of cryptocurrencies exceeding US$ 700 thousand in October 2021.

All that profit, however, may have evaporated if Simmons really followed through on his word and didn’t sell the position in Cardano. When he bought ADA in February 2021, the currency quote was around $0.92. In September of that year, the asset reached an all-time high of US$ 3.10.

Now, in June 2022, the scenario is quite different. The ADA is down 64% for the year, trading on Friday at $0.48 — a price 84% lower than the record, according to CoinMarketCap.