learn how to prevent your account from being hacked

There are many blows carried out through the Whatsapp. By cloning someone’s app, criminals could get in touch with thousands of others and extort money from them. This questioned a lot the quality of the service and the safety promoted by the messaging app, causing the team to think of a safer way to keep WhatsApp working.

Keep reading and find out how to secure your whatsapp account.

Read more: WhatsApp may receive an update with the option to “undo” deleted messages

What is the new change proposed by the messaging application?

WhatsApp is planning to introduce some important changes that will bring more security to its users. According to the company, it is working on an extra layer of security, which consists of logging in before logging into your account.

According to the Winbeta Info website, this news will be released in the next beta update for Android and iOS devices. Once launched, any attempt to log in on another device will require an additional verification code for confirmation, ie double verification is now required.

How will this prevent invasions?

Recently, the possibility of customizing personality settings was implemented on the platform. This allows you to exclude some people from accessing your information. In addition to this, the “Code Verify” extension was also released, to verify the integrity of WhatsApp Web.

According to the company, it is working on developing new features that protect users and prevent them from naively sharing their security data. One such attempt is linked to double verification: a 6-digit custom code.

The intention is that this double verification is already part of an “alert” sent to the owner of the phone number, symbolizing that there is someone trying to access your account. That way, the person should not share the second code, preventing them from completing the account hacking process.