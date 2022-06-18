Less is more: control overeating with children – Saúde

Leidy Klotz, a professor of engineering and architecture at the University of Virginia and a father of two, and Yael Schonbrun, a clinical psychologist, an assistant professor at Brown University and a mother of three, have been paying less attention to children lately. And they are better for it, they believe. “I try to ignore them for a little bit every day,” said Schonbrun, whose children are 5, 9 and 12 years old.

“By occasionally withdrawing attention from their children, Klotz and Schonbrun put into practice a lesson from the research that Klotz, with children aged 7 and 3, has been doing in recent years: It is human nature to solve problems by adding, even when subtracting would give a better result.

They came to this conclusion through a series of creative experiments published in the journal Nature, which involved tasks like fixing a Lego structure (removing a brick was the best solution) or trying to make a symmetrical square pattern (the key was to erase the squares, do not add them). But it was when he made a desperate late-night purchase of a rocking contraption to soothe his newborn baby that Klotz understood how this trend affects parents.

When he learned of the purchase, Schonbrun, who met Klotz through his podcast, Psychologists Off the Clock, pointed out that he had fallen into the research trap: his approach to solving the problem of a crying baby was to add another contraption instead of focusing on, say, a consistent sleep schedule.

There are experts who advocate “minimalist parenting” or tell parents to give their children less praise, less attention, less activities and less toys. Research shows a correlation between overinvolved parents and young adults with issues such as burnout, inability to regulate their emotions or anxiety, and depression.

natural tendency

But Klotz’s research helps to understand the reasons scientifically — as a natural tendency, not a parental fault.

Why did humans develop this mental shortcut? One theory is that this offered evolutionary benefits – more food, more mates, more focus on children would increase a family’s chances of survival. And as civilizations have developed, “addition has been the best way,” Klotz noted.

Schonbrun explained that there is also a possible psychological reason for the propensity to add: humans’ eagerness to avoid uncertainty. “When we get uncomfortable we want to develop a sense of certainty”, which we can try to do by adding something to ensure the desired results – whether that be collecting more food so our children don’t go hungry or signing them up for more activities.

In addition to evolutionary and psychological imperatives, there may also be modern cultural influences at work, Schonbrun admitted. “We’ve evolved into this culture of the more the merrier…more culture, more nurturing your children’s interests, more activities, more diverse foods, just more of everything.” Klotz and Schonbrun suspect that this is also related to the fact that parents are constantly under pressure and overworked. One of Klotz’s experiments showed that people who operate under a heavy cognitive load are more likely to rely on mental shortcuts and miss opportunities to subtract.

“We often think about what our tasks are, what are the things we should do and very rarely we think about what we can stop doing.” This trend was demonstrated by the experiment, in which participants were asked to improve an itinerary for a day trip to Washington, DC. The presented itinerary was impractical because it had 14 activities that required a two-hour travel time (no traffic). However, only 1 in 4 participants removed an activity.

Whether it’s a day trip or weeks full of classes, sports and activities, “we end up not having a very rich experience because we’re stressed and overworked,” Schonbrun concluded. “That’s kind of a modern dad situation, I think.”