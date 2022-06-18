LineageOS 19 with Android 12 released for older Sony and Xiaomi devices; see the list

According to the developer of the custom interface, starting this Friday (17) owners of Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ3, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G models can download and install the custom ROM with full compatibility on these older devices.
Despite the native support for the interface, it is important to note that the process of replacing the smartphone’s native firmware is contraindicated by the manufacturers. In addition, when opting for LineageOS 19, you will need to install all Google apps — Play Store, Gmail, Maps, etc. — from external sources.
If you want to proceed with the formatting, we recommend that you make a local backup (on your computer, pendrive or external hard drive) with all the files present on your device. In this way, it is possible to recover photos, videos and contacts if the ROM replacement process fails.
Do you want to install the LineageOS 19 system on your phone? Tell us, comment!
