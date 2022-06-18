Little used at Fluminense, Marlon receives a proposal from a Turkish team and tries to negotiate release | fluminense

As Marlon is in the last months of his contract, and as of July 1 he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club, Ankaragücü’s proposal was directly for the player and does not involve values for Fluminense. And as the left-back has not been used – he hasn’t played since May 22, in the 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, and in the last match he was on the bench in the 0-0 with América-MG, when striker Caio Paulista was improvised in the position – his representatives want to negotiate an agreement for an immediate release. The window in Turkey opened this Friday and closes on the 8th of September.
Hired in 2017 from Criciúma, a club that shares the player’s economic rights with Fluminense, Marlon did not have a good first spell in Laranjeiras, as he himself admitted. But last year, after returning from two seasons on loan in Europe – in addition to Trabzonspor, he also defended at Boavista, from Portugal –, the winger got a second chance at Flu and managed to turn around, ending 2021 as a starter and with four participation in goals in 12 games. However, in 2022 he lost space again with the signings of Cris Silva and Pineida and made only seven games this year. In all, the winger has 68 matches and a goal with the tricolor shirt.
