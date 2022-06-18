Londrina vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

In a good moment, Londrina and Vasco face each other this Saturday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio do Café, for the 13th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Nine points separate the teams in the competition table.

Londrina wants to get closer to the G-4 and comes from three straight games without losing, with two wins and a draw. In the last round, Tubarão beat Ponte Preta, in Campinas, breaking the fast away from home. The alviceleste team still defends the four-month unbeaten run at Estádio do Café: there have been nine games since then, with six wins and three draws.

Vasco arrives even more excited. The team is the only unbeaten in Serie B, with six wins and six draws in 12 rounds. The team seeks to expand this sequence to stay in the G-4. Under the command of Maurício Souza, who will make his debut this Saturday, the team can establish itself in the vice-leadership in case of victory.

📺 Broadcast: Premiere, with narration by Gustavo Vilani and comments by PC Vasconcellos, Petkovic and PC Oliveira.

Londrina – coach: Adilson Batista

Tubarão will have three changes in the starting lineup. Right-back Samuel Santos and midfielder Jhonny Lucas are back from suspension. On the other hand, striker Gabriel Santos was sent off against Ponte, while midfielder and captain João Paulo is out for the third yellow card.

One of the new faces on the team will be forward Matheus Lucas, who scored goals in the last two games for Londrina. In the middle, Mandaca and Jean Henrique dispute position, as well as Caprini, who became a doubt, and Mirandinha.

📋 The likely Londoner is Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos, Saimon, Vilar and Eltinho; Jean Henrique (Mandaca), Jhonny Lucas, Gegê and Caprini (Mirandinha); Douglas Coutinho and Matheus Lucas.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Santos and João Paulo (suspended); Mossoró and Victor Souza (injured).

Gabriel Santos and João Paulo (suspended); Mossoró and Victor Souza (injured). hanging: Saimon, Augusto and Marcinho.

Vasco – coach: Maurício Souza

Vasco’s big news will be on the edge of the lawn: coach Maurício Souza will make his debut for the team after being introduced during the week. With the help of Emílio Faro, who led the team in the last two rounds, the new coach should make just one change in the lineup: Andrey Santos, who was with the U-20 team, tends to return to midfield. On the bench, forward Erick is available again after recovering from injury.

📋 The likely Vasco is Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey, Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo and Getulio.

Embezzlement: Ulisses and Sarrafiore are in the medical department.

Ulisses and Sarrafiore are in the medical department. hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Zé Gabriel, Matheus Barbosa and Figueiredo.

