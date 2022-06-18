Love and Thunder Answers the Biggest Mystery About Thor and Jane Foster

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring flashbacks of past between God and Jane Foster. In this way, fans will finally be able to understand exactly what happened between them before the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

The couple’s separation has been one of the biggest remaining mysteries, as well as one of the biggest curiosities of the public that has been following (and shipping!) Thor and Jane for years.

According to details in the latest issue of D23 Magazine, actors Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman revealed that flashbacks were recorded. However, contrary to popular belief, these scenes can be the funniest moments of the entire movie.

“In truth, there wasn’t much evidence to definitively say, ‘This is how they broke up, this is what happened’,” Hemsworth explained to the magazine. “what was greatbecause it allowed us to make the journey fun.”

The star also comments that the lack of details helped to write what the couple’s relationship was like, why they broke up and how it all happened. “The hard parts of a scientist dating a superhero” added Natalie.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder will get a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe feature should close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot will also feature some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film will also introduce the first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard and like every King, he needs a Queen.

That’s where Jane Foster comes in, who is not only back in the movies from God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she will become the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are confirmed. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who will be the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

It is not yet known whether the film will have some relationship with the Disney+ series, especially the series of Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a release date July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

