Marvel May Make New Announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

For a long time the big event of Marvel Studios’ long-awaited announcements for its promising and exciting cinematic universe was San Diego Comic-Con.

However, with the beginning of the pandemic, Disney started to bet on virtual events to announce its new projects, such as Investor Day and Disney Plus Day, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This year we have already announced a new Disney Plus Day and the return of D23, both on the same weekend, and both with news about Marvel Studios.

But it looks like this may not be Marvel’s only big announcement event this year, as it could see Marvel return to San Diego Comic-Con.

It turns out that a banner of She-Hulkan upcoming series from Marvel, was seen with the iconic SDCC logo at the bottom, indicating that the studio may end up attending the event this year.

But we must remember that there is still NOTHING confirmed and, if it is, it is very likely that the Marvel Studios panel at the event is not that grandiose, precisely to save the surprises for D23. But we’ll see…

