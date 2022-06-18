Mexican court orders Google to pay BRL 1.26 billion to lawyer for moral damages

Google confirmed last Friday (17) that it was sentenced in Mexico to pay around US$245 million (R$1.26 billion) to a lawyer for allowing the publication of a blog that pointed to him without evidence of various crimes. , a decision that will be challenged in higher courts.

In a brief statement sent to AFP on Friday, Google Mexico confirmed the sanction for “non-pecuniary damages” after the process.

“We regret the ruling (…), which we consider to be arbitrary, excessive and without any foundation. Google will defend itself to the last resort,” the statement reads.

This ruling, issued on June 13, “attends freedom of expression and other fundamental principles and we trust that the federal courts will act in strict accordance with the law,” the statement added.





The plaintiff is attorney Ulrich Richter Morales. He accuses Google of having allowed disclosure that places him as the author of alleged crimes such as money laundering, influence peddling and document forgery.

“It is a very important and relevant decision in this technological age, in the digital age, and I think it sets a precedent that technological search engines can also be subject to liability for non-property damages and that they are not exempt from this,” Morales said in a statement. interview.

The lawyer added that the fine “must be exemplary so that the person who caused the damage does not repeat it and that another citizen cannot see their rights affected”.

It has required Google to remove the blog from the internet since 2015, with eight short posts from 2014 still available.





Faced with the refusal, Morales Ulrich filed a lawsuit for moral damages, which he won in the first instance in 2021 and which Google appealed. This case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The American company, based in Mountain View, faced similar lawsuits in other countries.

On June 6, an Australian court ordered New South Wales Prime Minister John Barilaro to receive $500,000 in damages for claiming he was defamed in videos of a comedian posted on YouTube. , owned by Google.



