Miners sell 88,000 bitcoins – bullish sign

Transfers to bitcoin miner exchanges hit a new record, according to blockchain analytics startup Coinmetrics. “Miners sent 88,000 bitcoins to exchanges”said Kyle Waters of Coinmetrics. “A new all-time record.” The only other time miner transfers reached these levels was in 2016, when the price of bitcoin was much lower.

As also pointed out by CryptoQuant, miners are selling a lot in recent days. The “miner exit total” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin leaving the wallets of all miners.

When the value of this metric increases, it means that miners are taking some coins out of their reserves right now. As miners often withdraw coins from their wallets to sell on exchanges, this trend could be bearish for the cryptocurrency price.

88 thousand bitcoins

The 88,000 bitcoins are valued at $2 billion as miners joined in the capitulation that led to the bitcoin price plummeting to $20,000.

Expert Nic Carter, well-known Bitcoin maximalist and partner at Castle Island Ventures, shared several insights into the current momentum, explaining how miners selling Bitcoin are a high signal.

“The sale of bitcoin by miners was a key catalyst I was looking for to signal the bottom,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of Coinmetrics. “Of course, it’s not over, but it’s important that a lot of this has apparently already happened.”

According to him, when miners start selling their assets, cryptocurrency market participants must expect drops in the marketsimilar to what happened in 2018-2019 when the price of Bitcoin dropped to $3,000.

In his opinion, this drop was directly caused by the liquidations of miners who could not maintain unprofitable positions on their balance sheets and, as a consequence, were forced to liquidate their positions.

Citing Bitcoin Treasuries, Carter pointed out that miners currently hold a total of 40,000 to 50,000 bitcoins.

It’s when miners start selling out that we can get the bottom of the market, summed up Carter in his speech.

Core Scientific, for example, sold 2,700 bitcoins last month, while Riot Blockchain sold 250 bitcoins.

Some of the miners could go bankrupt, with production cost estimates ranging from $30,000 on average to $16,000. At the current price of $20,000, many of them may already be at a loss.