Monitoring cameras at Parque das Neblinas, in Mogi, provide details of animals that live there | Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano

Nature and technology can walk together. At Parque das Neblinas, discreet monitoring is capturing impressive snapshots of the animals that inhabit the place.

A piece of green planted between Mogi das Cruzes and Bertioga goes beyond a simple fragment of Atlantic Forest. Parque das Neblinas is the living space for over 1,200 species of fauna and flora.

With the help of technology, part of this protection is done by monitoring. All very camouflaged in this immensity of plants and trees. But in this Big Brother of nature, every now and then the animals come out of the hole and give the air of grace to the lenses.

In a two-in-one record, the puma walks in a single tranquility, while the bat swoops down towards the camera. The ocelot even stops and takes a look at the lens. The most impressive and rare sight is the moment when the buckcat romp.

David de Almeida, operations supervisor at Ecofuturo, comments on the details of these animals that can be observed by the cameras.

“We have been working with the installation of ‘trap’ cameras since 2011. During this period, more than 15 species have already been recorded. We observe the behavior and basically make it available to the researchers, who do their research here at Parque das Neblinas”.

1 of 1 Camera traps caught pumas in the region — Photo: Parque das Neblinas Camera traps caught pumas in the region — Photo: Parque das Neblinas

One of the places where one of the images was captured is on a trail. All this is possible thanks to the so-called “trap” camera. A total of 14 of these pieces of equipment are strategically spread throughout the park.

“You try to find out where the animal’s ‘carrero’ is, the footprint. So, we go by location. Where the footprint is, I’m already monitoring these footprints and I put the trap camera there. Which I know, almost certainly, I I’m going to catch the animal there, right?”, said park ranger leader Ricardo Souza.

The device’s mechanism does not fire the traditional flash of a common camera. Therefore, the light does not frighten or bother the animals, because it is not captured by the retina of most of them.

The sensor is only activated when animals pass in front of the lens. Monitoring also helps in the inspection of the Parque das Neblinas area. The cameras have also captured images of unauthorized people walking along the trails.

“And the cameras also record illegal extractivism. All this information is essential for the park’s management to elaborate, have a decision-making process and mitigate these impacts”, explained David de Almeida.

But the images are not transmitted in real time to a monitoring center. Everything is stored for 14 days on a card already inside the device. After this period, the file is handled by a park ranger.

Eight agents rotate in shifts. In this work, disposition and attention always go hand in hand. The team’s base is at the entrance to the park. Any occurrence in the almost seven thousand hectares is the responsibility of the ranger to go to the place to check. They have plenty of stories to tell.

Ricardo comments that he has worked at Parque das Neblinas for 18 years. And, in that time, he has lived a little of everything in the place.

“As we carry out inspections, we come across palmiteiros, we also come across hunters and we carry out inspections, we end up acting, breaking up ranches, right? But these occurrences are the role of the ranger and we have to wear our shirt, because if we don’t take care of it, the business gets out of control”, says the ranger.

The pleasure and pride in preserving nature outweigh the risks of the profession. Even more so when these people are surprised by a loud and clear blow from the jaguar.

“Working especially with the fauna is very gratifying. So, every time we come across and catch these animals, it makes us very proud. Working with the protection of biodiversity is very good for us”, says David.

“We see a scene like this and I even work with the cameras, it’s a pride for me to have a record like this and I can see a blow from the jaguar, in the woods, and even the pregnant jaguar. she is pregnant, it is because the forest is rich in food”, concludes Ricardo.