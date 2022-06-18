Ms. Marvel teases big twist for Kamala Khan

The change in Kamala Khan’s powers generated a lot of anger among Ms. Marvel. But it looks like she might be an inhuman after all.

In the second episode of the series, the heroine is training to control the powers and works with her best friend, Bruno, to better understand the abilities and the bracelet.

Eventually Bruno mentions that Kamala’s powers come from within her and that the bracelet only “unlocked the superhuman part”.

In the comics, people with latent inhuman powers only gain the abilities after they undergo terrigenesis, a process that turns them into de facto inhumans.

It could be that the bracelet in the Disney+ series serves this purpose, but nothing has been confirmed for now.

Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is on Disney+

Kamala Khan is known as Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Unexpectedly, the girl gains powers through a bracelet and begins to act against crime.

The series by Ms. Marvel is linked with WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels.

The heroine will be in the long-awaited Marvel movie. At the same time, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who appears in WandaVision, also returns in the sequel.

The Disney+ series tells the origins of Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson is expected to appear as Carol Danvers.

Ms. Marvel has already premiered on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

