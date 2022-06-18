MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Cast of “Stranger Things”, “Euphoria” and 35 more looks!

The 30th edition of MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last Sunday (5), in Santa Monica, California. With a presentation by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams, the award was divided into two stages, the 2nd being led by the former participant of “The Bachelor”, focusing on reality show, which we love!

In addition to the girls responsible for the event, the red carpet was attended by several stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo, who in May celebrated the 1st of the debut of the album “Sour”, Sydney Sweeney from the cast of “Euphoria” and Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn, the new members of the 4th season of “Stranger Things”.

Of course, Purebreak kept an eye on what happened at the awards and has already separated a complete gallery, with 35 looks that caught my attention last night!

Zendaya and Tom Holland were featured in the award

The couple Zendaya and Tom Holland took home some awards from the MTV Movie & TV Awards – however, neither artist attended the event. The actress won Best Performance in a Series for her role as Rue in “Euphoria” and Tom won Best Performance in a Motion Picture for “Spider-Man: No Coming Home.”

In addition, the respective productions also won for Best Series and Best Picture. It is worth remembering that Zendaya is also in “Spider-Man”, being a quadruple win for her. In separate videos, the duo thanked the fans for their support and love, on behalf of the entire production of the film.