NASA Creates Shield That Could Help Humans Get to Mars

Landing on Mars is not easy, even more so if the vehicle is a rocket. This is because gravity on the Red Planet is much denser than that on Earth. It’s such a complicated challenge that, of the 40 missions sent by NASA, less than half are successful. Low (and scary) number for anyone who one day plans to take people there. Everything indicates, however, that space scientists have figured out how to perform the maneuver more successfully.

For you to better understand the difference between landing on Earth and Mars, the Digital Look explains: upon returning to Earth, the aircraft receives “help” from the atmosphere here, since it is relatively thick and slows down. On Mars, on the other hand, the atmosphere is thinner and the air, in contrast, denser. For example, Martian air is as thick as Earth’s air at 30,000 meters, more than three times the size of Mount Everest.

“I call it the anti-Goldilocks atmosphere,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator at NASA. “It’s thick enough to cause problems and not thin enough to help you,” he added.

Mars. Image: Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi – Shutterstock

And what would be the likely solution discovered by scientists?

To try to get around this huge hurdle of physics, NASA engineers developed an inflatable heat shield that could be the key to victory. Called an inflatable hypersonic aerodynamic decelerator, or HIAD, the hardware could help the Agency land astronauts and massive payloads on the Red Planet in the late 2030s.

Earlier this week, scientists and engineers at the space agency’s Langley Research Center in Virginia gathered to see the heat shield last inflated on Earth. The technology will enter orbit in November this year, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. It’s the first test for the technology that can put humans on Mars.

The mission, known as Bernard Kutter’s Low Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator – or just LOFTID – will take the experiment on a trip around the Earth via a weather satellite, passing through both the North and South Poles. The HIAD will remain in place until after the satellite is delivered and then inflate when the spacecraft returns to Earth.

Demonstration of the inflatable heat shield that will be launched in November. Image: NASA

Ground demonstration and technology composition

On Wednesday (15), the heat shield wrapped in metallic gray was tested by the NASA team. Shaped like a giant mushroom cap, the hardware swelled into a cavernous laboratory. HIAD was 6 meters wide, with a walkway extended above it for scientists and engineers to cross.

The system consists of a stack of inner tube-like rings strung together. NASA claims that the synthetic material used in the equipment is 15 times stronger than steel and is capable of withstanding temperatures above 1,500 degrees Celsius. The idea is to deploy it as high as possible into the atmosphere of Mars, expanding NASA’s landing options in the Red Planet’s southern highlands.

NASA Langley researchers demonstrate the inflation of a heat shield for the last time on Earth. Image: Elisha Sauers/Mashable

For scientists, this solution is more realistic than “packages of parachutes the size of football fields” or “tens of tons of extra tons of rocket fuel”.

“With classic technology, you can land about 1.5 metric ton. That’s the equivalent of a well-instrumented golf cart,” NASA’s Del Corso told Mashable. “With 20 to 40 tons, we’re talking about a farmhouse, all furnished with a car in the garage. That’s what you have to have.”

The US$93 million mission is a NASA partnership with the United Launch Alliance, which will provide the tour and recovery of equipment after launch. If all goes well, the heat shield will reduce the speed of the LOFTID rocket from more than 25 times the speed of sound to less than 910 km/h.

“This is a giant leap forward in aeroshell technology,” claimed Barb Egan, director of the company’s civil space program, “to be able to bring our engines back quickly, easily, safely and reuse this technology instead of throwing it away.” concluded.

