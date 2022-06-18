Neto scores São Paulo x Palmeiras winner for the Brasileirão Serie A

Credit: Reproduction

Fighting at the top of the table in the national competition and opponents in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other next Monday (20), for the 13th round of the Brasileirão Série A. end of this year’s Paulistão, Tricolor wants to return the setback and consolidate itself in the G4.

In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Friday (17), the former player Neto hustled about the classic during the “Casa de Apostas” advertisement and pinned Rogério Ceni’s team as the winner.

“I’m going to São Paulo. That’s right,” said Neto, before completing the “merchan” for one of the partners in his attraction at Bandeirantes.

In the current configuration, Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 25 points in 36 disputed, thus opening three goals in relation to rival Corinthians. São Paulo, in turn, with the defeat to Botafogo, dropped to fifth place, parking at 18 points.

EXALTED PALM TREES

Despite the favorable opinion for the Morumbi team, Neto made comments in praise of the moment that Abel Ferreira’s team experienced during the season and also the organization of the club as a whole.

“I also wanted to talk about the greatness of Palmeiras at that moment. The strength of administration. A team that has 40,000 fans, that hires López, who can go to the third consecutive Libertadores title, can go to the World Cup for the third time. It’s the team to win the Brasileirão. It is the club to beat in South America”, highlighted Neto.