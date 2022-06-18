New benefit of BRL 300 can start to be paid only in 2023

This week, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) presented an amendment that proposes the creation of a gasoline aid. Know more!

Every time drivers go to a gas station to fill up, they have a different surprise. In recent months, even, some drivers have been waiting for a gasoline allowance for those who need to fill the vehicle’s tank daily to work. However, the owners will have to wait a little longer.

This week, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) presented an amendment that proposes the creation of a gasoline aid in the scope of the project that limits the ICMS on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport to 17%.

The senator’s text points out that the benefit will cost about R$ 3 billion and will be destined to the beneficiaries of the Auxilio Brasil program. But, it is still necessary for the amendment presented to go through some steps before drivers are covered by the benefit.

How will the gasoline allowance work?

According to Senator Eduardo Braga’s amendment, benefit payments will be made every month as follows:

BRL 300 for self-employed individual transport drivers, including taxi drivers and drivers, pilots or drivers of small boats with an engine up to 16 HP, and app motorcyclists, always with a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages;

R$ 100 for drivers who hold a license to drive a moped or motorcycles up to 125 cc, subject to the limits of one benefit per family and monthly family income of up to three minimum wages.

Gasoline allowance may start being paid in 2023

However, Braga’s proposal says that the institution of the program will be subject to financial and budgetary availability, and will observe the Elections Law. This is due to the existence of restrictions for the elaboration of social benefits in election years.

In this way, due to the restrictions that exist, if the amendment of the leader of the MDB is approved, the gasoline aid can start to be paid only in 2023 and drivers will have to wait a little longer.

