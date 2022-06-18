Neymar posts after Lucas Crispim was removed from Fortaleza: “Being an athlete is not easy” | international football

On the day that Fortaleza announced the departure of Lucas Crispim after the midfielder had a party to celebrate his birthday, Neymar used his social network to make a post with a protest tone. The players were teammates at Santos’ base and are friends.

– You lost… you can’t celebrate your grandmother’s, son’s, wife’s birthday and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy 😂 “you can only be happy after your career ends, how crazy” – published the shirt 10 of Paris Saint-Germain.

1 of 2 Neymar and Lucas Crispim — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Neymar and Lucas Crispim — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In June last year, Neymar posted with a Fortaleza shirt given as a gift by Lucas Crispim. The players did not work together for the professional team of Santos, but they have a good relationship and keep in touch to this day.

2 of 2 Neymar, Fortaleza shirt, Lucas Crispim — Photo: Reproduction Neymar, Fortaleza shirt, Lucas Crispim — Photo: Reproduction

Crispim turns 28 this Sunday and held a party on Friday, at a beach house, the day after Fortaleza lost to Avaí in the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Ceará team is the lantern of the competition.

See the note from Fortress below:

“O Strength Esporte Clube communicates the removal of Lucas Crispim from his activities with the professional cast indefinitely.

Athletes are obviously entitled to leisure. However, they should know that there are appropriate times and ways for this to happen.

Professional players represent the Club, and the Institution needs to be respected, especially in the most difficult moments.