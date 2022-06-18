Nokia G100 and G400 manual leaked on official website; images reveal design and construction

Despite not directly competing with major brands such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi, which prioritize the more expensive devices, Nokia remains well positioned in the international market by focusing on a specific niche of users who believe in the quality of the manufacturer even after the acquisition by HMD Global. As a result, the Finnish brand continues to introduce new entry-level and intermediate cell phones in order to expand its operations in this segment that has shown strong growth in recent years. According to information, the company plans to announce two new models of the G line this year: Nokia G400 and Nokia G100.

Although the manufacturer has not revealed many details about these phones, a leak released this week from Nokia’s official website confirms the front, rear and number of cameras of the devices, but without showing information about the hardware and specifications of the next intermediaries. Overall, both share the same look and button layout, however, the Nokia G400 — the version that appeared under model numbers TA-1448, TA-1476 and N1530DL — should be equipped with the Snapdragon 480 platform — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 8nm lithography —, Adreno 619 GPU, 6.6″ display with 120 Hz rate and 48 MP primary sensor.

In addition to this “intermediate” variant, mobile enthusiasts also try to predict details about the configuration of the Nokia G100 (TA-1430 or N150DL), a smartphone that should bring lower specifications compared to the G400. In this case, the company is expected to use the Snapdragon 680 chipset — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — in partnership with the Adreno 610 graphics card and a 5,000 mAh battery. It’s the price? As usual for recent leaks, for now there is no prediction of when these devices will be made official by Nokia, however, speculation bets on prices between US$ 240 (~ R$ 1,230) and US$ 150 (~ R$ 770) according to the version chosen.

Do you believe in Nokia’s future or are other brands more attractive? Tell us, comment! *Cover image: illustrative, does not match the leak design.

