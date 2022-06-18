Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from BRL 1,888

Officialized by Samsung almost two years ago, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has become popular in the South Korean brand’s user community for bringing balanced specifications and a price consistent with its category, offering good value for money for users looking for an intermediate device that borders on the premium category. This model sports a sober construction that features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a pixel density of 407 ppi and a hole at the top to house the front camera. 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture.

















Moving on to the internal hardware, the device comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865 chipset — octa-core up to 2.84 GHz with 7 nanometer lithography — with the Adreno 650 GPU, 6 GB of RAM for background processes and internal storage. 128 GB with expansion slot. Other highlights include the 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, triple set of rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP), Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC technology for proximity payments.

As determined by AllCellularthis week customers can purchase the Galaxy S20 FE 5G for the price of BRL 1,888 in cash or BRL 2,098 in up to 8 interest-free installments on the credit card. This value refers to the 6 GB/128 GB model and can be obtained using the coupon “JUNINA10″ through the Shoptime application, a platform belonging to the B2W Digital group. Without the discount voucher, the value of the device jumps to R$2,099 at Carrefour and R$2,298 at Magalu. Galaxy S20 FE 5G Blue — buy

Galaxy S20 FE 5G Violet — buy





Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED technology with 120 Hz

6.5-inch panel with FHD+ resolution

Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and centered circular notch

Snapdragon 865 processor

6 or 8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras 12 MP f/1.8 main sensor 12 MP sensor with f/2.2 wide-angle lens 8 MP sensor with f/2.4 telephoto lens

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Wireless and reverse charging support up to 15W

USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GPS

IP68 certified against water and dust

Android 12 with One UI interface

Available in up to 6 colors

Do you intend to take advantage of this offer to invest in the Galaxy S20 FE? Tell us, comment!