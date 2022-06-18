Organized by Atlético-MG demands coach and players before the game against Flamengo; video | athletic-mg

On the eve of the game against Flamengo, Atlético-MG players were received with an organized charge at the entrance of Cidade do Galo. The alvinegro team faces the rival from Rio, this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Atlético come from four games without a win in the competition. The team’s results and performance left coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed under pressure for the job. The Argentine coach was approached by the group at the entrance of CT attleticano and heard the charges.

“You have to win anyway,” said one of the group’s members. “We’re going to win tomorrow”, replied the Atletico coach. “It’s bumping into the guys there, for them to wake up”, said one of the participants in the approach.

1 of 3 Hulk is approached by members of the Atlético-MG organization — Photo: Reproduction Internet Hulk is approached by members of Atlético-MG’s organization – Photo: Reproduction Internet

Other players such as striker Hulk and defender Nathan Silva also listened to the organizers’ requests, which demanded the team’s reaction.

“Hulk, tomorrow you have to run over. If it’s not in technique, it has to be in race”

In the last six matches played, five for the Brazilian and one for Libertadores, Atlético only won against Avaí, drawing three games and losing the other two.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Sought, the advice of Atlético-MG did not want to comment on what happened. No incidents were recorded in the approach. Sought, the advice of Atlético-MG declined to comment on what happened. No incidents were recorded in the approach of the organized group. This Saturday, the players did the last activity before the game with Flamengo.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

Next Wednesday, at 21:30, also at Mineirão, Atlético and Flamengo will face each other again. This time, the game will be for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The second match between the two teams is scheduled for July 13, in Rio de Janeiro, defining the qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, which will receive R$ 3.9 million in prizes for the spot.