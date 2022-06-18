Osaka withdraws and Pigossi enters Wimbledon

London, England) – Former world number 1 Naomi Osaka announced this Saturday that she was withdrawing from Wimbledon and with that, Laura Pigossi from São Paulo got a direct spot and will compete in the first Grand Slam of her career.

Brazil thus has two representatives in the women’s singles main draw at Wimbledon, as Beatriz Haddad Maia was already classified. The last time two Brazilian women competed in the same Slam bracket was in 1989, with Niege Dias and Andrea Vieira at Roland Garros. At the time, the two reached the third round.

With the banishment of tennis players from Russia and Belarus, Pigossi was fifth on the waiting list when registration closed, occupying at the time the 123rd place in the ranking. The first dropouts were Sofia Kenin, Mayar Sherif and Ana Konjuh. This Friday, Eugenie Bouchard removed her name from the list.

Osaka has not yet disclosed the reason for her withdrawal, but the Japanese has already been suffering from an Achilles tendon injury since the beginning of the clay court season, reporting the problem during the Madrid tournament, and commented when she fell in the Roland Garros debut that maybe I wouldn’t play at Wimbledon because the tournament doesn’t give ranking points. She has never campaigned on the grass at the All England Club. His best results at Wimbledon were modest third rounds in 2017 and 2018.