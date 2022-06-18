Özil considers ‘hanging up his boots’ to pursue an unusual career

One of the top midfielders of the last decade of European football, Mesut Özil is ostracizing his career. The German has been away from Fenerbahçe since last season, and is also out of the plans of newcomer Jorge Jesus.

Özil joined Fenerbahçe in 2020 after experiencing a similar situation at Arsenal. Since then, the midfielder has played 37 games, with 9 goals scored and 3 assists provided. However, it is unlikely that the German will remain in the team for the next season, and may even end his career.

At least, that’s what Erkut Sogut claims. The player’s agent spoke about the midfielder’s situation, saying he still doesn’t believe he plays for another club, and that he may even end his career and focus on a new adventure.

Özil could become a Fortnite player

That’s because, according to Sogut, Özil can dedicate himself to his eSports career (video games) and, more precisely, to Fortnite, a game in which the German is ‘very good’:

“I don’t think he will play for any other club. It’s Fenerbahçe or end of career. And when that happens, I think he will dedicate his career to esports. [competição oficial de videogames] and become an athlete at it. To be honest, he is very good at Fortnite and you will be surprised to see him play.”