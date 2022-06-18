Palhinha asks Ceni for more respect from the squad and says São Paulo doesn’t have a team to beat Palmeiras

Palhinha spoke about the situation of the current cast of Sao Paulo this Friday (17), during an event held by the club in celebration of the 30 years of the 1992 Libertadores. At the time, the former player was one of the highlights of the campaign, being the team’s top scorer in the tournament.

> PERFORMANCES: Patrick saves himself in São Paulo's bad afternoon against Botafogo



> See the Brazilian Championship table and simulate the next games

The former athlete harshly criticized the current squad of Tricolor São Paulo. For the idol, the biggest difference between the team today and the one that played in 92, under the command of Telê Santana, was the union between the athletes – something Palhinha says he doesn’t see nowadays.

– Today we work with football and it’s sad to know that everyone only thinks individually. Football has become an individual sport. They want to hear a little song here, she doesn’t talk to her partner, she wants to be alone in her room. That’s why I think São Paulo won the competitions they won, in the short time they had, we wanted to play and be together. We lived more together than we lived in our homes. That’s why I think the result we had came about,” he said.

The striker also spoke about what he called the “lack of shame in the face” of current players. For him, athletes need to look more up to Rogério Ceni and think less about themselves.

– São Paulo lacks that the players have shame on their faces. They like the shirt they are wearing, respect the shirt. Liking the partner, they don’t need to be friends. Run for the team. It’s very easy to criticize Rogério and the board, but they don’t play. They need to take a different path, see different football, stop with the frills they have, they want to show their legs. Staying in front of weight training to get strong, that won’t solve anything. Advertise themselves for television, score goals and show photos, that doesn’t exist – he shot.

He also added that collectivity is essential, again citing the need to base themselves on Ceni and on all his work for Tricolor São Paulo.

– If it was an individual sport, I would play tennis, swimming, I think they are seeing football in a different way. Players lack respect for the shirt. They don’t know what São Paulo is, there’s a guy who runs them and they should see a little bit of who he is from outside – he highlighted.

São Paulo did not qualify for this year’s Copa Libertadores. The team aims to seek its spot for the next season, focusing on the Brazilian.

Next week, Tricolor paulista faces a tough sequence of two games against Palmeiras, both in Morumbi. The first will be next Monday (20), valid for the Brasileirão. The other duel will be on Thursday (23), for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Palhinha talked about the classics and said he doesn’t believe in São Paulo’s victory. According to his words, lack of respect for the shirt and the current coach.

– São Paulo has no team to win. It’s sad, we have to tell the truth. I think São Paulo needs to fight a lot to qualify in this next phase of the Copa do Brasil. They (current cast) have the quality to be in São Paulo. What is missing, in my opinion, is this ensemble, this friendship between them. I say it again, they have a very large mirror which is Rogério. It is a huge lack of respect for Rogério, who is in charge. They need to run too fast to change this situation,” he said.

Finally, still on the classic, he claimed that it is not possible to compare Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras with Telê Santana’s São Paulo. For him, Telê’s performance was unbeatable.

– No team can be compared to São Paulo de Telê in 92/93. The 92 has no team to compare. If we could take this team of theirs and play, they would lose again – he concluded.