Panamanian court rejects charges over Panama Papers in Lava Jato case

A Panamanian court dealing with the Lava Jato do Brasil case has provisionally dismissed money laundering charges against the founders of the defunct law firm linked to the Panama Papers scandal.

In announcing the decision on Thursday, Panama’s justice also said that the charges against nearly 40 other people investigated for alleged money laundering related to the case had been provisionally dropped.

A judicial source said the decision is subject to appeal by prosecutors.

The investigation, which began in 2016, focused on whether the Panamanian law firm, dedicated to the creation of partnerships for allegedly moving illegal funds, had links with those investigated in the Lava Jato operation.

Judge Baloisa Marquínez said the prosecution “did not demonstrate which accounts were created in Panama that were opened with the aim of hiding money of illicit origin, nor the amount of money that came in from offshore companies.”

The court also suspended all precautionary measures and bail applied to the defendants, including law firm founders Ramón Fonseca and Jurgen Mossack.

The judiciary did not respond to a request to define how the case will be definitively closed.

The now-defunct law firm Mossack Fonseca was at the center of a scandal in 2016 after leaked confidential documents exposed accounts in tax havens linked to the likes of former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Argentine football star Lionel Messi and actress Emma Watson.