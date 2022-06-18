Passengers will have a special reception at the Recife airport; see how it will be and when

Recife airport terminal – Image: Guga Matos / Setur-PE





Pernambuco is getting ready to promote one of the parties that most moves the economic chain of the state: São João. And to welcome visitors arriving for the June festivities, the State Government, through the Secretary of Tourism and Leisure and Empetur, make available, at Recife International Airport – Gilberto Freyre and at the Integrated Passenger Terminal – TIP, a receptive June with the best of forró pé de serra northeast. The action counts with the participation of the band Clarins Orquestra and Vitinho do Acordeon.

The receptive will work on the 22nd and 23rd at both terminals, always in the afternoon. The arrivals area of ​​Recife Airport will be stage from 3 pm to 7 pm; at TIP, forró takes place from 2pm to 6pm. The groups will present the classics of Pernambuco music masters, such as Rei do Baião, Luiz Gonzaga, in addition to Genival Lacerda and Alcymar Monteiro.

“The June period always warms up our economy and allows for a greater circulation of tourists through our destinations. In this resumption of festivities in the state, our São João da Retomada, we want to welcome all visitors with lots of forró and joy, which is one of the visiting cards of Pernambuco. We are confident that we will have a beautiful party”, declares the Secretary of Tourism and Leisure, Milu Megale.





São João de Pernambuco is really one of the most important festivals for the tourist-cultural calendar of the State. In 2019 alone, there were more than 880,000 people circulating across the state, according to a study carried out by the Empetur Research Unit.

The June festivals attracted visitors from Bahia, Alagoas, Paraíba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. People from Pernambuco also enjoyed the festivities a lot and were responsible for 71% of the public. People from outside the country came from Argentina, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Uruguay.

Information from the Department of Tourism and Leisure of Pernambuco