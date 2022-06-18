Paul Walker, from The Fast and the Furious, receives major honor in Hollywood

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker will receive a major tribute in Hollywood.

According to Digital Spy, the star will earn a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Only one posthumous star is awarded per year, but Walker is one of two in the Film category and one of three overall this year.

Continues after advertising

In addition to Walker, the other posthumous honorees are Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera.

Actor Paul Walker was one of the stars of Fast and Furious alongside Vin Diesel, but his career was interrupted after a car accident in 2013. The star died while filming Fast and Furious 7, causing the film to undergo major changes.

Ellen K, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel, celebrated next year’s honorees.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” she said.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and 2 Fast & Furious director John Singleton have their star on the Walk of Fame.

Fast and Furious will have a new movie

The franchise will have one more movie. Fast and Furious 10 is being directed by Louis Leterrier, who arrived to replace Justin Lin, who abandoned the project due to possible conflicts with star Vin Diesel.

The cast of Fast and Furious 10 will feature several new features, such as Jason Momoa, from Aquaman, and Brie Larson, from Captain Marvel.

Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters on May 19, 2023.