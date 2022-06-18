Paul Walker, from The Fast and the Furious, will receive a star on the Walk of Fame in posthumous tribute

Per

The South Newsroom | June 18, 2022

The artist died in 2013 in a car accident. Photo: Disclosure the artist died in 2013 in a car accident. (Photo: Publicity)

Actor Paul Walker will receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in a posthumous tribute marking the 10th anniversary of his death. The announcement was made by the council responsible for the Los Angeles tourist site.

Known for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious film franchise, the artist died in 2013 in a car accident. Paul will be celebrated by joining the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

In addition to him, Imitation of Life actress Juanita Moore and Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera will also get posthumous stars.

Also among the new names joining the tourist spot are: Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman and others.

Back All Celebrities