Poco F4 and X4 GT have leaked specs and images

The Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT are expected to be announced soon, and today they had their images and full specs leaked. Apparently, they will be based on already announced devices from Redmi.

According to the information published by the website WinFutre, the new smartphones of the brand should be the Poco F4, which will be based on the Redmi K40s, and the Poco X4 GT, apparently a Redmi Note 11T Pro rebranded for the global market.

Poco F4 will bring Snapdragon 870 and 64 MP camera

Apparently, the Poco F4 should have a 6.67-inch screen, with AMOLED technology and Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it must have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes the displayed content more fluid and smoother. Its maximum brightness must be 1,300 nits and the screen must have Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The new model should be revealed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, also present in the Poco F3, to be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space.



About cameras, the rumor points to a 64 MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro, while the front would have 20 MP, f/f aperture. /2.4.

As for the energy part, the Poco F4 should have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67 W fast charging, without wireless charging. Among other highlights are Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual SIM support. Your system must be Android 12.

Poco X4 GT should be the global Redmi Note 11T Pro

Poco X4 GT must have Dimensity 8100 and 120 Hz display (Image: Playback/WinFuture)

The Poco X4 GT should be simpler, with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, just like its more expensive brother, in addition to having a maximum brightness of up to 650 nits. Your protection will also be on account of Gorilla Glass 5.

The performance part of it should be on account of a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, but it should keep the memory options of the Poco F4 – that is, it should bring 8 GB of RAM and have 256 GB of storage.

Poco X4 GT should be renamed version of Redmi Note 11T Pro (Image: Playback/WinFuture)

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 20 MP sensor. For the rear set, there should be three cameras, one with a 64 MP main sensor, another with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a tertiary 2 MP macro photography.

Other information cites a 5,080 mAh battery also with 67 W recharge. Its operating system must be Android 12, running under MIUI 13.

And when will they be released?

Xiaomi itself has confirmed the launch of new devices from the Poco family in an online presentation next Thursday, June 23, at 9:00 am ET.

Source: WinFuture