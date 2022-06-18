Prime Day 2022: Amazon announces third edition of the day of discounts in Brazil

This Thursday (16), Amazon confirmed the dates for Prime Day internationally, with Brazil included. The event is all about 48 hours of discounts and free shipping on a range of products for Prime subscribers. In the third edition held on national soil, the dates will be for the 12th and 13th of July. The retailer even published a video to communicate the news, on its official profile on Twitter. Check it out below:

Amazon even confirmed that there will be early bird deals available ahead of Prime Day. Members of the company’s program will already have promotions available on the platform from June 21st. Among the highlights are always the promotions of the retail giant’s own devices, such as the Kindle e-book reader, the Fire TV dongle and the Echo line speakers. However, so far, the company has not yet released the main products on sale for its “Black Friday”.

To participate in Prime Day, you must first have a current Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can try the subscription for free during the first 30 days. There is the possibility of contracting the monthly plan, for R$ 14.90 per month, or the annual plan, with the cost of R$ 119 per year. You can check the options through this link. So, what are your expectations for Prime Day 2022 in Brazil? Report it to us in the space below!

