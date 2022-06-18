PSG agrees to pay BRL 216 million and closes with its first signing for the season

While preparing the resignation of Pochettino for the arrival of a new coach, PSG, according to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, closed with its first reinforcement for the next season of European football. The player arrives at Porto, for 40 million euros.

One of the good highlights of Porto, Vitinha will be a PSG player for the next few seasons. The Ligue 1 club, in the face of strong competition, accepted to pay the young player’s termination clause and closed with Porto for a value of R$ 216 million (40m euros). Journalist Fabrizio Romano informs that only details are missing for the announcement to be made official.

Vitinha is 22 years old and is considered one of the great promises of football in Portugal. Before PSG, he found himself in the crosshairs of other big clubs in European football. Thus, PSG was faster and closed with the Portuguese.

Born in Porto, Vitinha has a short, lackluster stint in English football. At the time, he defended the colors of Wolves, today, in the Premier League.

PSG remains in the market

While waiting for Vitinha, PSG keeps an eye on the market in search of more good names. The idea is to hire a high-level defender, with Skriniar, from Inter, the chosen one.