‘Racism is unforgivable’, says young black man accused of stealing umbrella in the South Zone

Nutrition student Fábio Leandro Souza do Nascimento, 25, who would have been a victim of racism after being accused by a woman of stealing an umbrella, last Saturday, at the Ipanema Theater, in the South Zone of Rio, made a record of the case in the 14th DP (Leblon), at the end of the night of this Monday, the 13th. Accompanied by a lawyer and his girlfriend, actress Marina Bastos de Souza Penetra, also 25 years old, the boy told investigators the which took place after the premiere of the play “Nem Todo Filho Vinga”, by Companhia Cria do Beco, which talks about social inequality. Before registering, the boy posted a video on social media reporting that he had suffered racism. The case will be investigated as an injury by prejudice.

After the incident was registered, Fábio Leandro told EXTRA that he intends to sue the woman who accused him of stealing the umbrella.

— I was welcomed at the police station and told what happened. Now, let’s wait for the investigations. My feeling is anger, sadness. Racism is unforgivable. She has committed a crime and needs to be punished. I’ll sue you,” said the university student after leaving the police station.

According to lawyer Michelle Marcondes Caram, who defends Fábio, the boy presented footage of the confusion and indicated witnesses to help with the investigation.

—As narrated by him, the policeman framed the case for injury by prejudice, as it was in a crowded theater, with several people around, and my client felt embarrassed for her to address only him, accusing him of having taken away from someone else,” said the lawyer.

Now, the 14th DP (Leblon) will summon witnesses involved in the case. Among them, the woman who allegedly accused Fábio of stealing the object.

— He claims he was a victim of racism. So, we registered the case for injury by prejudice. We will identify and subpoena all the other parties: the woman who allegedly accused him of stealing the umbrella, as well as the producers of the play who helped him and other people who watched the show – highlighted delegate Daniela Campos Rodriguez Terra, holder of the 14th PD

— I watched a video that is circulating on the internet that would be the case. The images are startling.

In a statement, the Municipal Secretary of Culture said that it “regrets what happened at Teatro Ipanema” and “recognises how significant this is to happen precisely in a play by a group from Maré that deals with themes such as racism and violence”.

Also according to the statement, the ministry highlighted that “the fact, which must be investigated by the competent authorities, only reinforces the importance of the practice of democratic management that values ​​affirmative and anti-racist policies and also allows the circulation of social and artistic groups. who have historically been denied access to these spaces”.

Finally, the secretariat said that it “reaffirms the commitment to public management that integrates the city so that black people can move freely through public and private spaces without being affected by racism”.

GLOBO was unable to locate the woman involved in the case.