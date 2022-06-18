Real Madrid plan to sign Haaland in 2024, says newspaper

Erling Braut Haaland was recently announced as a Manchester City signing, but if it depends on Real Madrid, his future could take a turn in a few years. According to the newspaper ‘As’ this Friday (17), the Meringues would already have a project to hire him in 2024.

According to the publication, this would happen through the full payment of the Norwegian’s severance pay, which would come into effect from the aforementioned year. The value would be no less than 150 million euros (R$ 809 million, at current prices).

Haaland is seen internally at Real Madrid as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, who in 2024 will be 36 years old. The Frenchman, by the way, was the reason for the departure of the current champions of the Champions from the dispute for the hiring of the former Dortmund striker, since he would have to leave one of the two on the bench.

Manchester City have signed the Norwegian for 60 million euros from Dortmund. Haaland’s salary will be one of the highest in the Premier League, along with Kevin De Bruyne, now his teammate. Both will receive £400,000 a week.