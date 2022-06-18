Registration for 260 vacancies in free courses goes until the 28th

Until the 28th, it will still be possible to register for the entrance exam of Fatec Mogi das Cruzes (Faculty of Technology) for admission of new students in the second half of 2022. years old.

There are opportunities for the following courses: Agribusiness, Systems Analysis and Development, Human Resources Management, Logistics and Business Management (the latter in distance learning). To apply, you must have completed high school.

The tests will be held in person, with application scheduled for July 17, in places that will be announced three days in advance.

how to sign up

Registration for the Fatec Mogi das Cruzes entrance exam can be done until 3 pm on June 28, only through the website. The fee to apply is R$91.

When registering, the candidate must choose the unit he wants to study, the course, and, if desired, a second option.

Students who are self-declared black or who completed their entire secondary education in a public school must correctly fill in the information regarding the Added Score System, which can generate an increase of up to 13% in the exam grade.

It is worth remembering that Fatec Mogi das Cruzes is located at Rua Carlos Barattino, 908, Vila Nova Mogilar. The phone is (11) 4699-2799.

Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Entrance Exam Calendar

From 25/05 until 15:00 on 28/06 : Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00.

: Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation – Fee value R$ 91.00. 13/06, from 15:00 : Publication of the result of the analysis of requests for exemption/reduction of fees and the beginning of enrollment in the entrance exam of the candidates contemplated.

: Publication of the result of the analysis of requests for exemption/reduction of fees and the beginning of enrollment in the entrance exam of the candidates contemplated. 7/14, from 3pm: Publication of test locations.

Publication of test locations. 7/17 (Sunday) at 1 pm : Test – duration: 5 hours.

: Test – duration: 5 hours. 7/27, from 3pm : Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates.

: Publication of the general classification list and the 1st call list of candidates. From 07/28 to 07/29: Registration of the 1st call.

