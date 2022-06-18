Remo vs Altos: where to watch live and online, schedule and lineup and more of the Serie C 2022 match

The match takes place this Sunday (19), for the 1st round of the Brasileirão Série C; see how to follow on the internet

Remo and Altos will face each other this Sunday (19), at Baenão, from 19:00 GMT, for the 11th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C. The match will be broadcast live from DAZN, over the internet.

Remo arrives for the game after a tough 3-0 defeat against Volta Redonda, away from home. Pressed for results, coach Paulo Bonamigo will have Leonan and Rodrigo Pimpão return for the game against Altos, with the former having to enter the starting lineup.

Currently, Remo is in eighth place in Serie C, with 16 points conquered, with five wins, one draw and four defeats in ten matches played so far.

On the other hand, Altos is not doing well in the championship, but they had an important victory in the last game, against Ferroviário, which is ahead of them in the table. In all, the team from Piauí has ​​won 10 points, with three wins, one draw and six defeats, which leave it in 16th place.

Possible lineup of Remo: Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Igor Morais (Anderson Uchôa), Marlon and Leonan; Paulinho Curuá, Marciel and Erick Flores (Albano); Fernandinho, Brenner and Bruno Alves

Possible lineup for Altos: Rafael; Júlio Ferrari, Lucas Souza, Ramon and Dieyson; Valderrama, Tibiri and Marcos Aurelio; Elielton, Manoel (Paulo Rangel) and Betinho

Embezzlement of the match

Rowing:

Everton Sena: injured

Daniel Felipe: suspended (red card)

High:

No confirmed embezzlement

