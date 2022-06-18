Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Coming This Month to HBO Max – GKPB

Next Friday (24/06) the latest feature in the Resident Evil franchise, the movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City written and directed by Johannes Roberts and originally released in Brazilian theaters in December, arrives at HBO Max. of 2021.

The film has Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon Kennedy), among other names in the cast.

Continue after ad

Welcome to Raccoon City is set in 1998 and follows a group of survivors who explore the secrets of Spencer Mansion and the city of Raccoon City, which was once home to the giant Umbrella Corporation and is now being surrounded by zombies.

Functioning as an adaptation of the first two video games in the franchise, the film also comes as a reboot in theaters after seven films were released that had a mixed reception among the public.

The franchise began in 1996 with the release of the first game and since then there have been more than ten releases between main games and spin-offs. Resident Evil evolved and hit theaters for the first time in 2002 with the release of The Cursed Guest, starring Milla Jovovich who was the face of the brand in theaters acting in six films.

Sign up to receive our news and updates in your email and cancel whenever you want.

Image: Disclosure.

In addition to the movie adaptations, Resident Evil will also win a live-action series that debuts on July 14 on Netflix and had its trailer already released, which you can check out here.

The movie franchise isn’t complete on any streaming service, but you can find most of them on HBO Max. Are they:

Continue after ad

Resident Evil – The Cursed Guest

Resident Evil – Extinction

Resident Evil – Restart

Resident Evil – Retribution

The second film, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, is available on Claro Video, while Resident Evil: The Final Chapter can also be watched on Claro Video and Netflix.

So run, prepare the popcorn that gives you time to catch up with these zombies until next Friday!