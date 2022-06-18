Review | WeCrashed (2022) – Critical Plan

Looking at recent productions like Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The Dropoutand then, WeCrashed, there is a notorious tendency to portray the origins and controversies of billionaire businessmen. While the first will continue as an anthology about Silicon Valley companies, the others have been content with miniseries. Certainly, what drew attention to Apple Studios’ bet on the controversial WeWork story was to cast Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the main roles. The point of your approach is signaled right in the slogan of attraction: “A love story worth $47 billion“.

Making his TV debut and also as a screenwriter and showrunnerDrew Crevello teamed up with Lee Eisenberg (known for the American version of The Office and by the movie Classless Teacher) in creating the limited series that explored the shocking rise and fall of the $47 billion startup. But going against similar conceptions, of following the company step by step, the WeCrashed turns to the pillars that powered this wheel: Adam (Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway). So what drives the eight-episode show is seeing how two vain, narcissistic personalities shaped the controversial organization that became known for the unusual and toxic practices of Adam, the CEO.

It was in 2010 when Adam and Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) conceived WeWork as a company focused on creating a personalized and flexible work space, called coworking, and it didn’t take long for the sudden idea to spread its concept around the world and be seen as a unicorn company. But in 2019, when the startup was on its way to being listed on the New York stock exchanges, an article released by the Wall Street Journal sparked controversy by detailing Adam’s lifestyle, abuse of power and contractual requirements. Also in this episode, the company’s crisis was established, but what Crevello and Eisenberg did was to take the most curious part of the reports, making an attractive and inappropriate show of the Neumann couple.

As usual in his roles, Leto has committed himself to a physical transformation accompanied by stilted acting and now an Israeli accent as the exotic CEO. In addition to facial and dental prostheses, lenses to darken the eyes, and wig, the actor told in an interview that it was exhausting to play Adam, since after the interpretation that also had a dedicated posture and way of walking, he felt pain. With Hathaway, joining yoga classes was key to connecting with Rebekah, who, in addition to being an instructor, actress and businesswoman and her role as WeWork’s brand director, also founded a children’s school tied to the company.

In fact, what stands out most in the series was Eisenberg and Crevello’s clear choice to focus the narrative on the couple and not on the rise and fall of a company, elements that were present but not prioritized. But with that it’s not like WeCrashed worked so well considering that its premise focused on the Neumanns is the best that can be extracted from the approach that could fall into a common path, no. The whole thing finds luck in Hathaway and Leto’s performances in exuding the persuasive, uncomfortable, charismatic, seductive, and baffling synergy of characters who, in idealizing the corporation, acted and communicated as if they were the medicine for the world; that the way they spoke, what they imagined and their beliefs was beyond what has already been done.

By investing in this formulation for the series, the creators avoided producing a product in the service of answers or that showed the impact of a company that came out of nowhere and grew worldwide, but left it to the audience’s experience to see and question how it was possible, how someone fell. in the conversation to the point of being blindly led by a manipulative leader; how no one noticed the signs after almost 10 years of acting. The Neumanns would not be the first to rise with a business sold as a unique and a powerful speech convincing many of the potential, and WeCrashed he doesn’t treat them in such a way, but synthesizes and amuses them with an alienated fascination that the couple displayed whenever they expressed themselves.

Although Leto is average for his characterization, Hathaway easily steals the show by brilliantly incarnating the manipulation molded to a banal spiritual positivity that Rebekah so propagated, as if she was constantly on a higher plane in human relationships. The source that the duo drank was the famous “fake it until you make it”, affirming and reaffirming their ideologies and conventions to attract investors to it. as a company coworking would lead to world consciousness, or what does a school have to do with the proposal of a shared work space?

Although it conveys the feeling of familiarity, WeCrashed he manages to amuse himself by maintaining the fidelity of the facts and using a creative freedom that favors very well the way in which Adam and Rebekah are portrayed. An example of this was America Ferrera’s brief appearance in which her character, in addition to carrying an infectious charisma, served as a bridge for the show to define a more fruitful development of Hathaway as Rebekah, who was being cast in the shadow of Leto’s boring Method as Adam. Without composing any big moment that makes it so special, the series gets it right for its performances that tell this insane story about egocentrism and manipulation.

WeCrashed (USA, March 18 to April 22, 2022)

Creation: Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg

Road map: Eleanor Burgess, Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg, Zenzele Price, Eva Anderson, Elissa Karasik, Mark Stasenko

Direction: Glenn FicarraJohn RequaCory FinleyTinge KrishnanShari Springer BermanRobert Pulcini

Cast: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, Anthony Edwards, Andrew Burnap, Cricket Brown, Troy Iwata, Mallori Johnson

Duration: 427 min. (eight episodes)