Rob finds ‘something unexpected’ on the surface of Mars – Science

the robot perseverance found on the surface of Mars “something unusual”, according to the North American space agency, Nasa. A silvery piece of rubbish, trapped between rocks, caught the attention of those responsible for the mission, who said they believed that it was the thermal blanket used to protect the device during the landing. But what impressed the scientists was that the material found was 2 km from the equipment’s landing site, and the robot has been walking on the surface of the planet for a year. It is not known if the material fell there and stayed there or if it was pushed by winds.

“My team detected something unexpected: a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jetpack that dropped me off on landing day in 2021,” tweeted the official Perseverance account.

The mission of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program seeks to understand the development of the planet and the processes that shaped the Martian surface over the years, in addition to evaluating the possibility that, at some point in history, living beings had existed there.

Such research can help to make a manned trip to the red planet in the future.