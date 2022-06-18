Robert Renan sees base as ‘decisive’ and praises Corinthians youths

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Target of European market polls, and featured in a friendly tournament with the Brazilian Under-20 Team, defender Robert Renan has drawn more and more attention at Corinthians. This Friday, the defender spoke about the current moment of the club’s base categories in the squad coached by Vítor Pereira.

“As you can see, the base has been deciding. people have been gaining ground in the work of Vítor Pereira. That this can add to the group, because the base is important and strong”, said Robert Renan, to Corinthians TV.

Since the early days of coach Vítor Pereira at the head of Corinthians, Robert Renan has been a widely used piece by the professional squad. In addition to being a frequent name on the related lists, the defender even made his debut for the main team, in the duel against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the Copa do Brasil.

Robert Renan, including being able to be one of the athletes listed by Timão for the match against Goiás, this Sunday, at 16 pm, for the Brazilian Championship. The officialization of the names that will be available to coach Vítor Pereira in the match should only happen one hour before the ball rolls at Neo Química Arena.

See Robert Renan’s statement

See more at: Corinthians Base.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

São Paulo explains why it did not accept devices that former physiologist got to modernize medical department

CT of Barra Funda, São PauloPhoto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo São Paulo’s attempt to modernize its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved