Rocket to be launched in Brazil by South Korean aerospace agency | Innovation

The first private company to send a rocket from the launch center in Alcântara, Maranhão, in December, will be the South Korean company Innospace, according to information given by the president of the Brazilian Space Agency, Carlos Moura, to Reuters this Friday (17). ).

The rocket, still under development, is experimental and is part of a plan to make small, low-cost satellite launches more accessible from various locations around the world, Moura said in an interview.

The startup is developing a hybrid rocket powered by solid and liquid fuel, to be tested in a suborbital flight that will transport a payload from the inertial navigation system to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) that operates the Alcântara base, the agency said. Brazilian.

Brazil hopes to gain a share of the fast-growing small satellite launch market by offering its base in Alcântara. The location on the Atlantic coast on the equator offers an economic privilege as it reduces fuel costs as satellites do not need to travel that far to enter orbit.

Since the North American rocket company Hyperion withdrew from negotiations with Brazil, Innospace has taken over to become the operator of the main launch area at the Alcântara base, commanded by the Brazilian Air Force.

Canadian aerospace company C6 Launch Systems Inc, which last year obtained a Brazilian operator license, plans a launch from Alcântara in 2023. Virginia-based Orion AST, which plans launches initially intended to collect space debris, does not made no progress, Moura said.

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has also obtained a license to operate in Brazil and will use Alcântara’s existing 2.6-kilometer runway for its Boeing 747, Cosmic Girl, to lift off and launch rockets that place the small satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Moura said smaller satellite companies are having a hard time booking launches from existing sites, with waiting lists of two to three years. Therefore, the Alcantara base can become a very promising alternative.