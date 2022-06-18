Russia puts world in danger of famine, warns European Union – News

Russia is putting the world in danger of famine with the blockade of grain exports from Ukraine and restrictions on its own shipments, accused the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, this Saturday (18).

Threats to food security and the “war of narratives” with Russia over the reality of sanctions imposed on Moscow will be at the center of the bloc’s foreign ministers’ meetings in Luxembourg on Monday (20).

“We are willing to work with the UN to prevent any undesired impact of our sanctions on world food security,” Borrell said in an article published on his official blog.

The head of European diplomacy denounced “Russia’s conscious political choice to ‘militarize’ grain exports and use them as a blackmail tool against anyone who opposes its aggression” in Ukraine.

If Ukrainian exports by ship are not resumed, “a world food catastrophe” could ensue, warned Borrell.

“Russia has turned the Black Sea into a war zone, blocking shipments of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine … and also applying quotas and taxes to its own grain exports,” he added.

According to him, the sanctions imposed by the bloc do not prohibit Russia from exporting grain, as long as the people or entities included in the European negative list are not involved in the operations.

"We are fully aware that there is a 'war of narratives' on this issue" of sanctions, added Josep Borrell.




