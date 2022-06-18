Santos has a diverse schedule in the June Cultural Agenda

Movie theater:

Drive My Car

Winner of the ‘Best Foreign Film’ award at the 94th Academy Awards, ‘Drive My Car’ tells the story of Yusuke, an elderly, widowed actor looking for a driver. Upon receiving the nomination from Misaki, a 20-year-old girl, he is initially suspicious, but gradually develops a very special relationship with the conductor. Inspired by the homonymous short story, by Haruki Murakami, from the collection ‘Os Homens Sem Mulheres’, the feature is directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and performances by Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura, among others. On display from Thursday (16) until June 22. Due to the duration of the film (three hours), the equipment will offer sessions at 4 pm and 9 pm. Cine Arte Posto 4. Av. Vicente de Carvalho s/nº, on the edge of Gonzaga, close to channel 3. Tickets R$ 3.00 (full) and R$ 1.50 (half). Indicative rating: 16 years.

Mama Mia!

In the work, Donna, owner of a hotel in the Greek islands, is preparing her daughter’s wedding with the help of two friends. Meanwhile, Sophie, the bride, invites three of her mother’s ex-boyfriends, hoping to meet her real father. Inspired by the songs of the group Abba, the musical brings in the cast names such as Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan, among others, and is directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

The screening of the feature is performed by Cineclube Broadway Voices. Monday (20). 3 pm Santos Image and Sound Museum – Miss. Ground floor of the Patricia Galvão Cultural Center. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Free entrance.

Pass Line

In the film, four brothers are raised by their mother, who works as a maid and is once again pregnant with an unknown father. With their father gone, they fight for their dreams and one of them sees in his talent as a football player the hope for a better life. Directed by Daniela Thomas and Walter Salles, the film features Vinícius de Oliveira, João Baldasserini, Sandra Corveloni, Denise Weinberg and Mateus Solano, among others. The exhibition is part of the ‘Brazilian Cinema Day’, held by the Pontos MIS project.



Tuesday (21). 7 pm Santos Image and Sound Museum – Miss. Ground floor of the Patricia Galvão Cultural Center. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Free entrance.



